Tyrone, GA
293 Park Haven
293 Park Haven

293 Park Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

293 Park Haven Lane, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Custom built Executive home! Open Floor Plan featuring a guest suite on main level, banquet size dining room w/ double niche to display artwork. A true Gourmet Kitchen w/commercial grade SS appliances including built-in refrig, wine cooler, Quartz countertops, huge island, SS farm sink all opened to the family room w/fireplace and built-ins on either side. Upstairs features a bonus/loft area, 2 bedrooms w/jack n jill bath, 1 w/private bath, plus a luxurious Master Suite w/fireplace. Addl. features include custom blackout blinds w/remote controls, tile in all baths, hardwoods on main. Vacant. One month rent deposit required to secure the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Park Haven have any available units?
293 Park Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 293 Park Haven have?
Some of 293 Park Haven's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Park Haven currently offering any rent specials?
293 Park Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Park Haven pet-friendly?
No, 293 Park Haven is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 293 Park Haven offer parking?
Yes, 293 Park Haven offers parking.
Does 293 Park Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Park Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Park Haven have a pool?
Yes, 293 Park Haven has a pool.
Does 293 Park Haven have accessible units?
No, 293 Park Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Park Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 Park Haven has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Park Haven have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 Park Haven does not have units with air conditioning.
