All apartments in Tyrone
Find more places like 137 Village Green Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyrone, GA
/
137 Village Green Cir
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

137 Village Green Cir

137 Village Green Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyrone
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

137 Village Green Cir, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Very nice 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with formal Living & Dining rooms*All new laminate flooring & fresh paint on main level*New granite, stainless steel sink, stove, dishwasher & microwave in kitchen* Eat in Kitchen with large walk in pantry & island open to Family Room with gas log fireplace and built in bookshelves*Flex space upstairs for additional living area*Wired for security*3 car garage*Large level backyard*Pool and Tennis community*Close to I85, shopping & restaurants*Available now*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Village Green Cir have any available units?
137 Village Green Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 137 Village Green Cir have?
Some of 137 Village Green Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Village Green Cir currently offering any rent specials?
137 Village Green Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Village Green Cir pet-friendly?
No, 137 Village Green Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 137 Village Green Cir offer parking?
Yes, 137 Village Green Cir offers parking.
Does 137 Village Green Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Village Green Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Village Green Cir have a pool?
Yes, 137 Village Green Cir has a pool.
Does 137 Village Green Cir have accessible units?
No, 137 Village Green Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Village Green Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Village Green Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Village Green Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Village Green Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tyrone 3 BedroomsTyrone Apartments with Parking
Tyrone Apartments with Washer-DryerTyrone Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyrone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College