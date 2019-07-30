137 Village Green Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Very nice 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with formal Living & Dining rooms*All new laminate flooring & fresh paint on main level*New granite, stainless steel sink, stove, dishwasher & microwave in kitchen* Eat in Kitchen with large walk in pantry & island open to Family Room with gas log fireplace and built in bookshelves*Flex space upstairs for additional living area*Wired for security*3 car garage*Large level backyard*Pool and Tennis community*Close to I85, shopping & restaurants*Available now*