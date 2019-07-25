All apartments in Tyrone
120 Tullamore Trl
120 Tullamore Trl

120 Tullamore Trail · No Longer Available
Location

120 Tullamore Trail, Tyrone, GA 30290

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Available immediately. Rare find executive rental - within ten minutes drive to Pinewood Atlanta Studios and two minutes drive to Peachtree City. Recently remodeled with new hardwood floor on the first two levels and new stain proof carpet in finished basement. Large family room with fireplace. Spacious owners suite with new custom bathroom, granite counters and custom tile. Large bedrooms with adjacent private bathrooms boasting granite top vanities and beautiful tile floors. Walk-in closets throughout. Exercise room, office and theater in basement. Rent includes all utilities, yard service, pool service, alarm system. Bring your clothes and toothbrush and feel like you are on vacation! Owner holds GA real estate license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Tullamore Trl have any available units?
120 Tullamore Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyrone, GA.
What amenities does 120 Tullamore Trl have?
Some of 120 Tullamore Trl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Tullamore Trl currently offering any rent specials?
120 Tullamore Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Tullamore Trl pet-friendly?
No, 120 Tullamore Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tyrone.
Does 120 Tullamore Trl offer parking?
Yes, 120 Tullamore Trl offers parking.
Does 120 Tullamore Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Tullamore Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Tullamore Trl have a pool?
Yes, 120 Tullamore Trl has a pool.
Does 120 Tullamore Trl have accessible units?
No, 120 Tullamore Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Tullamore Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Tullamore Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Tullamore Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Tullamore Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
