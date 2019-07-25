120 Tullamore Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool garage media room

Available immediately. Rare find executive rental - within ten minutes drive to Pinewood Atlanta Studios and two minutes drive to Peachtree City. Recently remodeled with new hardwood floor on the first two levels and new stain proof carpet in finished basement. Large family room with fireplace. Spacious owners suite with new custom bathroom, granite counters and custom tile. Large bedrooms with adjacent private bathrooms boasting granite top vanities and beautiful tile floors. Walk-in closets throughout. Exercise room, office and theater in basement. Rent includes all utilities, yard service, pool service, alarm system. Bring your clothes and toothbrush and feel like you are on vacation! Owner holds GA real estate license.