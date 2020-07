Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in desired Tullamore Subdivision, Tyrone Ga. Beautiful Finishes, Hardwood Floors, Nice Large Lot with beautiful landscaping and an outdoor grill. Master on the main, two car garage and weed control is included for the road frontage portions of the yard. The community has a playground and sidewalks and is close to I-85, shopping and more. This is a must see. Please visit www.homelinkpm.com or call Tim at 678.712.4284 for more details.