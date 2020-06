Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Fabulous John Wieland Home in Fayette County's premier swim and tennis community has so much to offer including spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, formal living and dining rooms, expansive family room with built in shelving, screened porch, oversized master bedroom with spa bath and so much more! OWNER WILL FINANCE OR LEASE PURCHASE!