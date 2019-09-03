100 Laurel Forest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Craftsman-style ranch on full basement! Picture yourself cooking in your large kitchen w/granite counter-tops, SS appliances, coffee bar & walk-in pantry while looking into your relaxing family room. Entertain in your large dining room w/ hardwood floors, plantation shutters & wanes coating. This home boasts a master retreat with separate vanities, large shower & walk in closet on main floor. The split bedroom plan allows for privacy for the whole family. Walk upstairs to a large bedroom, full bath & bonus room. Pets accepted upon owner approval. This property is also available for sale or lease purchase. Contact listing agent for details