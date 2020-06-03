All apartments in Tucker
Tucker, GA
Woodbriar Management
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

Woodbriar Management

3603 Woodbriar Circle · (770) 837-0283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA 30084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2Bed/2Bath Condo · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3Bed/2Bath Condo · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020.

Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.com

Now leasing ultra spacious 2 & 3 bedroom condos just minutes from
Decatur Square.

Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity our beautiful condos boast:

- spacious layouts
- plush carpets
- ample closet space
- fully equipped kitchens
- private patios (select units)

Welcome home to Woodbriar Management, tucked away in the quaint city of Tucker. Located just minutes from Decatur, Virginia Highlands, and Perimeter Mall our community provides access to a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take a stroll through Downtown Decatur, experience the exotic at the Dekalb Farmers Market, or with a short drive explore the excitements of neighboring Downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, direct highway access to I-285, 78, and 85, and along MARTA bus route 75 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:Yes
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE4529352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

