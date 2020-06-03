Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020.



Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.com



Now leasing ultra spacious 2 & 3 bedroom condos just minutes from

Decatur Square.



Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity our beautiful condos boast:



- spacious layouts

- plush carpets

- ample closet space

- fully equipped kitchens

- private patios (select units)



Welcome home to Woodbriar Management, tucked away in the quaint city of Tucker. Located just minutes from Decatur, Virginia Highlands, and Perimeter Mall our community provides access to a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Take a stroll through Downtown Decatur, experience the exotic at the Dekalb Farmers Market, or with a short drive explore the excitements of neighboring Downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. We're also close to Hartsfield Jackson Airport, direct highway access to I-285, 78, and 85, and along MARTA bus route 75 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)

Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:Yes

-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units

-No evictions in the last 10 years

-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement

-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years

-No Criminal Record



-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online

-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing

-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.

-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.

-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated



(RLNE4529352)