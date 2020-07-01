4151 Bancroft Circle

Amenities

1940s bungalow sits on 1+ acres in the heart of Tucker. Zoned C-2 (Light Commercial) but may be used as a residential property. Large gravel parking area surrounded by trees and vegetation. Central air and heat, large kitchen and several rooms to be used in a number of ways. One full bathroom. Built in bookshelves and a walk in closet. Easy access to I-285, I-85 and Stone Mountain Freeway. Blocks to Main Street, MARTA, and Lawrenceville Hwy. Lots of redevelopment going on in the City of Tucker.