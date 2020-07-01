All apartments in Tucker
Find more places like 4151 Bancroft Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucker, GA
/
4151 Bancroft Circle
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:08 PM

4151 Bancroft Circle

4151 Bancroft Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tucker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4151 Bancroft Circle, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
1940s bungalow sits on 1+ acres in the heart of Tucker. Zoned C-2 (Light Commercial) but may be used as a residential property. Large gravel parking area surrounded by trees and vegetation. Central air and heat, large kitchen and several rooms to be used in a number of ways. One full bathroom. Built in bookshelves and a walk in closet. Easy access to I-285, I-85 and Stone Mountain Freeway. Blocks to Main Street, MARTA, and Lawrenceville Hwy. Lots of redevelopment going on in the City of Tucker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 Bancroft Circle have any available units?
4151 Bancroft Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4151 Bancroft Circle have?
Some of 4151 Bancroft Circle's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4151 Bancroft Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4151 Bancroft Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 Bancroft Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4151 Bancroft Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 4151 Bancroft Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4151 Bancroft Circle offers parking.
Does 4151 Bancroft Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4151 Bancroft Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 Bancroft Circle have a pool?
No, 4151 Bancroft Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4151 Bancroft Circle have accessible units?
No, 4151 Bancroft Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 Bancroft Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4151 Bancroft Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way
Tucker, GA 30084
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd
Tucker, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Tucker 1 BedroomsTucker 2 Bedrooms
Tucker Apartments with GymTucker Apartments with Pool
Tucker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northlake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College