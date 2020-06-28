4055 Laynewood Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Charming Brick Ranch in Quiet Tucker Neighborhood - Property Id: 149823



Charming, well maintained four-side brick ranch. HUGE, flat, fenced in backyard with patio. Lots of natural sunlight, spacious kitchen and hardwood floors throughout! Three bedrooms and two full baths.

In quiet, friendly neighborhood, great for walking or jogging. Less than a mile from the beautiful Henderson Park and Livsey Elementary. Five minutes to Hwy 85 and 285, as well as downtown Tucker! Nest thermostat and plenty of storage space.

Dogs allowed with one-time pet fee. Available October 1.

Currently occupied. Showings by APPOINTMENT only .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149823p

Property Id 149823



(RLNE5109334)