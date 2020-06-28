All apartments in Tucker
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

4055 Laynewood Cir

4055 Laynewood Cir
Location

4055 Laynewood Cir, Tucker, GA 30340

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Charming Brick Ranch in Quiet Tucker Neighborhood - Property Id: 149823

Charming, well maintained four-side brick ranch. HUGE, flat, fenced in backyard with patio. Lots of natural sunlight, spacious kitchen and hardwood floors throughout! Three bedrooms and two full baths.
In quiet, friendly neighborhood, great for walking or jogging. Less than a mile from the beautiful Henderson Park and Livsey Elementary. Five minutes to Hwy 85 and 285, as well as downtown Tucker! Nest thermostat and plenty of storage space.
Dogs allowed with one-time pet fee. Available October 1.
Currently occupied. Showings by APPOINTMENT only .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149823p
Property Id 149823

(RLNE5109334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 Laynewood Cir have any available units?
4055 Laynewood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 4055 Laynewood Cir have?
Some of 4055 Laynewood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 Laynewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4055 Laynewood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 Laynewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4055 Laynewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4055 Laynewood Cir offer parking?
No, 4055 Laynewood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4055 Laynewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4055 Laynewood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 Laynewood Cir have a pool?
No, 4055 Laynewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4055 Laynewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 4055 Laynewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 Laynewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4055 Laynewood Cir has units with dishwashers.
