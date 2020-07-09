3869 Cedar Cir

Amenities
I am looking for dependable renter.
No pets allowed please!!!
No smoking inside the condo allowed please!!!
Ready to rent out now.
-----------------------------
Newly renovated and picture perfect with new beautiful Ash laminate flooring. It has two bedrooms, one bath, living / dining room and kitchen, 7 closets. Dishwasher, Washer & electric dryer are available.
$1200 Monthly Rent, Plus one month deposit
Rent Includes:
Water bill, Comcast TV Cable with 3HD devices.
Entrance to the Tennis court, and Swimming pool