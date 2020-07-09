All apartments in Tucker
3869 Cedar Cir
3869 Cedar Cir

3869 Cedar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3869 Cedar Circle, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
I am looking for dependable renter.
No pets allowed please!!!
No smoking inside the condo allowed please!!!
Ready to rent out now.
-----------------------------
Newly renovated and picture perfect with new beautiful Ash laminate flooring. It has two bedrooms, one bath, living / dining room and kitchen, 7 closets. Dishwasher, Washer & electric dryer are available.
$1200 Monthly Rent, Plus one month deposit
Rent Includes:
Water bill, Comcast TV Cable with 3HD devices.
Entrance to the Tennis court, and Swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3869 Cedar Cir have any available units?
3869 Cedar Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3869 Cedar Cir have?
Some of 3869 Cedar Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3869 Cedar Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3869 Cedar Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3869 Cedar Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3869 Cedar Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 3869 Cedar Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3869 Cedar Cir offers parking.
Does 3869 Cedar Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3869 Cedar Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3869 Cedar Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3869 Cedar Cir has a pool.
Does 3869 Cedar Cir have accessible units?
No, 3869 Cedar Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3869 Cedar Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3869 Cedar Cir has units with dishwashers.

