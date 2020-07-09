3869 Cedar Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

I am looking for dependable renter.

No pets allowed please!!!

No smoking inside the condo allowed please!!!

Ready to rent out now.

Newly renovated and picture perfect with new beautiful Ash laminate flooring. It has two bedrooms, one bath, living / dining room and kitchen, 7 closets. Dishwasher, Washer & electric dryer are available.

$1200 Monthly Rent, Plus one month deposit

Rent Includes:

Water bill, Comcast TV Cable with 3HD devices.

Entrance to the Tennis court, and Swimming pool