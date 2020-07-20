Amenities

3742 Gloucester Drive Available 05/15/19 Brick Ranch in Tucker - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch in established neighborhood with easy access to Emory, CDC, shops & the interstates. It features a huge, fenced in back yard and rear deck, 1 car carport, open kitchen, hardwood floors and a separate laundry room with storage. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. All fixed appliances remain - refrigerator remains as a courtesy item. Lawn care is included in the rent. Owner will consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Josh at 678.591.9245. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.



(RLNE4779224)