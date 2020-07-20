All apartments in Tucker
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

3742 Gloucester Drive

3742 Gloucester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3742 Gloucester Drive, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3742 Gloucester Drive Available 05/15/19 Brick Ranch in Tucker - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch in established neighborhood with easy access to Emory, CDC, shops & the interstates. It features a huge, fenced in back yard and rear deck, 1 car carport, open kitchen, hardwood floors and a separate laundry room with storage. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. All fixed appliances remain - refrigerator remains as a courtesy item. Lawn care is included in the rent. Owner will consider a pet. To schedule a showing, call Josh at 678.591.9245. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4779224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 Gloucester Drive have any available units?
3742 Gloucester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3742 Gloucester Drive have?
Some of 3742 Gloucester Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 Gloucester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3742 Gloucester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 Gloucester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3742 Gloucester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3742 Gloucester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3742 Gloucester Drive offers parking.
Does 3742 Gloucester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 Gloucester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 Gloucester Drive have a pool?
No, 3742 Gloucester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3742 Gloucester Drive have accessible units?
No, 3742 Gloucester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 Gloucester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3742 Gloucester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
