Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B

3597 Woodbriar Circle · (470) 338-0635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3597 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA 30084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Renovated 3br/2ba Tucker Condo***Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!!***WATER & GAS INCLUDED!!! - Recently renovated Tucker condo with an open and spacious floor plan. This is a cute 3br/2ba home, very clean and in move-in condition, with lovely ceramic tile floors throughout the main living space and carpet in the bedrooms, all of which are a nice size. The open foyer welcomes you into the large family room, with open area to the kitchen and windows that let in tons of natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, major highways, Marta and the Northlake Mall area. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!!****

(RLNE4047660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B have any available units?
3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B have?
Some of 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B offer parking?
No, 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B have a pool?
No, 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3597 Woodbriar Circle Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
