246 Staley Drive
246 Staley Drive

246 Staley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

246 Staley Dr, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
This brand new construction home has 3 beds, 2.5 baths with hdwd entry foyer opening into living room w/ fireplace, open kitchen w/ island seating and b'fast area for dining table. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite and tile. Oversized Master Suite has trey ceiling, ceiling fan, large bath w/ dble sinks, french doors, soaking tub and walk in closet. Two beds with vaulted ceilings, closets, plus full bath with tub. Home features laundry room, 2 car garage, front porch, and private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Staley Drive have any available units?
246 Staley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Staley Drive have?
Some of 246 Staley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Staley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
246 Staley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Staley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 246 Staley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 246 Staley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 246 Staley Drive offers parking.
Does 246 Staley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Staley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Staley Drive have a pool?
No, 246 Staley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 246 Staley Drive have accessible units?
No, 246 Staley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Staley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Staley Drive has units with dishwashers.
