246 Staley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

This brand new construction home has 3 beds, 2.5 baths with hdwd entry foyer opening into living room w/ fireplace, open kitchen w/ island seating and b'fast area for dining table. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite and tile. Oversized Master Suite has trey ceiling, ceiling fan, large bath w/ dble sinks, french doors, soaking tub and walk in closet. Two beds with vaulted ceilings, closets, plus full bath with tub. Home features laundry room, 2 car garage, front porch, and private patio.