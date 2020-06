Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely family home first time as a rental with hardwood floors throughout. Master on main, two story family room, Separate dining, bonus room built on can be second kitchen with sink and stove (space not included in square footage). Garage has been made into a room but owner can convert back if desired. Home sits in a cul-de-sac and is very walkable to Marta, shops and restaurants in the area.