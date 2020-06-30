1827 Galilee Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

1827 Galilee Court, Tucker, GA 30084



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Lovely ranch home with covered porch in cul-de-sac. Entry foyer has tile floors. There is a living room with recessed lighting and wood floors and dining room with wood floors. Kitchen has tile flooring, tile back splash, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, range hood, and breakfast area with access to the covered carport. Kitchen overlooks the family room that has a wood burning fireplace and French door access to the backyard. Off the kitchen is the laundry/mechanical room with washer/dryer hook-ups and exterior access. Master bedroom has wood floors and ceiling fan and connect to a full bath with tub/shower combination. There are two spare bedrooms with wood floors and a full Jack & Jill hall bath with tub/shower combination. Home has a fenced yard. Location is near schools and shopping.



Directions: I-285E to Exit 36 (Northlake Parkway)and keep left at the fork to left on Northlake Parkway which becomes Cooledge Rd., left on Sarahs Lane, left on Gloucester Drive, 1st right on Samaria Trail, 2nd left onto Jericho Road, then 2nd left on Galilee Court. Home is on the right.



Elementary: Brockett

Middle: Tucker

High: Tucker



Built 1969 Approx, 1,766 s/f