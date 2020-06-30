All apartments in Tucker
Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:44 AM

1827 Galilee Ct

1827 Galilee Court · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Galilee Court, Tucker, GA 30084

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1827 Galilee Court, Tucker, GA 30084

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Lovely ranch home with covered porch in cul-de-sac. Entry foyer has tile floors. There is a living room with recessed lighting and wood floors and dining room with wood floors. Kitchen has tile flooring, tile back splash, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, range hood, and breakfast area with access to the covered carport. Kitchen overlooks the family room that has a wood burning fireplace and French door access to the backyard. Off the kitchen is the laundry/mechanical room with washer/dryer hook-ups and exterior access. Master bedroom has wood floors and ceiling fan and connect to a full bath with tub/shower combination. There are two spare bedrooms with wood floors and a full Jack & Jill hall bath with tub/shower combination. Home has a fenced yard. Location is near schools and shopping.

Directions: I-285E to Exit 36 (Northlake Parkway)and keep left at the fork to left on Northlake Parkway which becomes Cooledge Rd., left on Sarahs Lane, left on Gloucester Drive, 1st right on Samaria Trail, 2nd left onto Jericho Road, then 2nd left on Galilee Court. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Brockett
Middle: Tucker
High: Tucker

Built 1969 Approx, 1,766 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Galilee Ct have any available units?
1827 Galilee Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucker, GA.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Galilee Ct have?
Some of 1827 Galilee Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Galilee Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Galilee Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Galilee Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Galilee Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucker.
Does 1827 Galilee Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Galilee Ct offers parking.
Does 1827 Galilee Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Galilee Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Galilee Ct have a pool?
No, 1827 Galilee Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Galilee Ct have accessible units?
No, 1827 Galilee Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Galilee Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Galilee Ct has units with dishwashers.

