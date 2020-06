Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Four sided brick ranch with a huge back yard, located across the street from Idlewood Elementary School. Hardwood floors and the kitchen is large and has been updated. Great storage workshop in the basement. Large driveway for parking, plus a one car garage. Screened porch. Property will be professionally managed with a local manager.