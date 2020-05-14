883 Red Rock Ct

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house on a culdesac lot in North Gwinnett High school district. Huge fenced in backyard (like a park on its own) with the nice brick patio. Kitchen with granite countertops. Laminate wood floors through out the first floor. Washer and dryer machine included in lease! Convenient location right off Peachtree Ind. Blvd. Pulbix and Kroger across the road from the subdivision. Seconds away from Starbucks and restaurants. Swim/tennis HOA fees are included in the lease.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
