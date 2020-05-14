883 Red Rock Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house on a culdesac lot in North Gwinnett High school district. Huge fenced in backyard (like a park on its own) with the nice brick patio. Kitchen with granite countertops. Laminate wood floors through out the first floor. Washer and dryer machine included in lease! Convenient location right off Peachtree Ind. Blvd. Pulbix and Kroger across the road from the subdivision. Seconds away from Starbucks and restaurants. Swim/tennis HOA fees are included in the lease.