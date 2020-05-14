All apartments in Suwanee
883 Red Rock Ct
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:34 PM

883 Red Rock Ct

883 Red Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

883 Red Rock Court, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house on a culdesac lot in North Gwinnett High school district. Huge fenced in backyard (like a park on its own) with the nice brick patio. Kitchen with granite countertops. Laminate wood floors through out the first floor. Washer and dryer machine included in lease! Convenient location right off Peachtree Ind. Blvd. Pulbix and Kroger across the road from the subdivision. Seconds away from Starbucks and restaurants. Swim/tennis HOA fees are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 Red Rock Ct have any available units?
883 Red Rock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 Red Rock Ct have?
Some of 883 Red Rock Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 Red Rock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
883 Red Rock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 Red Rock Ct pet-friendly?
No, 883 Red Rock Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 883 Red Rock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 883 Red Rock Ct offers parking.
Does 883 Red Rock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 883 Red Rock Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 Red Rock Ct have a pool?
Yes, 883 Red Rock Ct has a pool.
Does 883 Red Rock Ct have accessible units?
No, 883 Red Rock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 883 Red Rock Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 883 Red Rock Ct has units with dishwashers.

