738 Grove Manor Park
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

738 Grove Manor Park

738 Grove Manor Park · No Longer Available
Location

738 Grove Manor Park, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful & Cozy townhome in desirable city of Suwanee! Best North Gwinnett school cluster. Amazing location!(School, park, trail, grocery, entertainment, bank, library, I-85 HWY & etc everything you need is within 5 min.)Oversized master suite, separate tub and shower with double vanity and walk-in closet for master bath. Each secondary bedrooms have own full bath. Sunny kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counter top, breakfast area, and butler's pantry. Extra office space with built in desk. Lower floor and main floor are hardwood floors. Swim,Tennis&Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Grove Manor Park have any available units?
738 Grove Manor Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Grove Manor Park have?
Some of 738 Grove Manor Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Grove Manor Park currently offering any rent specials?
738 Grove Manor Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Grove Manor Park pet-friendly?
No, 738 Grove Manor Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 738 Grove Manor Park offer parking?
Yes, 738 Grove Manor Park offers parking.
Does 738 Grove Manor Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Grove Manor Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Grove Manor Park have a pool?
Yes, 738 Grove Manor Park has a pool.
Does 738 Grove Manor Park have accessible units?
No, 738 Grove Manor Park does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Grove Manor Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Grove Manor Park has units with dishwashers.
