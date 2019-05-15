738 Grove Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful & Cozy townhome in desirable city of Suwanee! Best North Gwinnett school cluster. Amazing location!(School, park, trail, grocery, entertainment, bank, library, I-85 HWY & etc everything you need is within 5 min.)Oversized master suite, separate tub and shower with double vanity and walk-in closet for master bath. Each secondary bedrooms have own full bath. Sunny kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counter top, breakfast area, and butler's pantry. Extra office space with built in desk. Lower floor and main floor are hardwood floors. Swim,Tennis&Playground