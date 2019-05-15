4562 Arbor Crest Court

Beautiful home in an award-winning school district located in the heart of Suwanee (a city which received an award for being one of the top 10 cities in America). Home has 7 bedrooms (including a large media room) and a finished basement with a kitchen and bathroom. A stunning house that you can truly call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
