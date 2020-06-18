All apartments in Suwanee
4375 Red Rock Point

4375 Red Rock Point · No Longer Available
Location

4375 Red Rock Point, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom home in Forest Plantation subdivision, in Suwanee Georgia. Home is located in highly sought after, top rated, North Gwinnett School District. Property sits on a street with a cul-de-sac and offers a fenced backyard. Large eat in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room with beautiful wainscoting. Master suite w/his & hers closets. Built in bookshelf in bonus room. Finally, the basement is fully finished with a bedroom, full bath and den! Hurry in this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4375 Red Rock Point have any available units?
4375 Red Rock Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4375 Red Rock Point have?
Some of 4375 Red Rock Point's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4375 Red Rock Point currently offering any rent specials?
4375 Red Rock Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4375 Red Rock Point pet-friendly?
No, 4375 Red Rock Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 4375 Red Rock Point offer parking?
Yes, 4375 Red Rock Point offers parking.
Does 4375 Red Rock Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4375 Red Rock Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4375 Red Rock Point have a pool?
No, 4375 Red Rock Point does not have a pool.
Does 4375 Red Rock Point have accessible units?
No, 4375 Red Rock Point does not have accessible units.
Does 4375 Red Rock Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 4375 Red Rock Point does not have units with dishwashers.
