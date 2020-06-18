4375 Red Rock Point

Amenities

Spacious 5 bedroom home in Forest Plantation subdivision, in Suwanee Georgia. Home is located in highly sought after, top rated, North Gwinnett School District. Property sits on a street with a cul-de-sac and offers a fenced backyard. Large eat in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room with beautiful wainscoting. Master suite w/his & hers closets. Built in bookshelf in bonus room. Finally, the basement is fully finished with a bedroom, full bath and den! Hurry in this home will not last long!