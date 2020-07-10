4313 Tacoma Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

WOW!!! Are you serious? It comes with hard wood floors, granite counter tops, kitchen back splash, newly appliances, upgraded washer and dryer and a deck, all in a gated community. All of this is the growing part of Suwanne with easy access to Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Duluth, Lawrenceville and so much more. You will aslo get when residing inside of this community;Gated community, Swimming Pool, Park, Clubhouse, Lighted Tennis courts. If this sounds like something that may interest you; then conduct a drive by of both the property and community. If it passes your drive by inspection; then give me a call for an inside tour. This property will be available the last week of April 2019.