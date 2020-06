Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

located in the heart of Suwanee! Must see home with rocking chair porch, features open concept feel, has a view to the family room from the kitchen, a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, upstairs loft area. All bedrooms are upstairs. no basement, home is near shopping and town center park. Trash and lawn included No Pets