Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2020 brand new townhome in heart of Suwanee!! Connected to Suwanee Town Center and walking trail! Beautiful corner unit (extra widows!!) Overlooking private wooded backyard w/creek. Open spacious floor plan featuring beautiful family room. Kitchen with huge island and view to family room & dining area. Luxurious owner's suite with oversized closet and beautiful tile bath. Terrace level with full bath, guest bedroom & loft area. Large deck with privacy fence. "North Gwinnett HS district" one of the best lots in the neighborhood! Won't last! Move fast!