Home
/
Suwanee, GA
/
3647 Atherton Park Ct
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

3647 Atherton Park Ct

3647 Atherton Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3647 Atherton Park Ct, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful town homes in Suwanee Station which boasts retail just a 2 minute walk from this spacious, 2 year new town home. Fresh Market, eateries, dentists, clothiers are yet a few businesses in Suwanee Station. Plentiful natural light, gorgesous floorplan, chefs kitchen, den with additional sunroom area, large secondary bedrooms and an owner's suite to spoil anyone makes this a great place to call home! Great location in the community where you can walk to the fantastic amenity area with club house, tennis, playground and pool!Excellent schools and ease of access to 85, Peachtree Industrial or McGinnis Ferry over to Windward. Suwanee Town Center is just a few minutes away! Wonderful deck off den perfect for entertaining or enjoying some solitude. Following CDC Guidlelines all showings must be made with James Tola Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta with gloves, hand sanitizer and masks provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3647 Atherton Park Ct have any available units?
3647 Atherton Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3647 Atherton Park Ct have?
Some of 3647 Atherton Park Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3647 Atherton Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3647 Atherton Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3647 Atherton Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3647 Atherton Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 3647 Atherton Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3647 Atherton Park Ct offers parking.
Does 3647 Atherton Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3647 Atherton Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3647 Atherton Park Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3647 Atherton Park Ct has a pool.
Does 3647 Atherton Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 3647 Atherton Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3647 Atherton Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3647 Atherton Park Ct has units with dishwashers.

