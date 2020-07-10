3647 Atherton Park Ct

Amenities

Beautiful town homes in Suwanee Station which boasts retail just a 2 minute walk from this spacious, 2 year new town home. Fresh Market, eateries, dentists, clothiers are yet a few businesses in Suwanee Station. Plentiful natural light, gorgesous floorplan, chefs kitchen, den with additional sunroom area, large secondary bedrooms and an owner's suite to spoil anyone makes this a great place to call home! Great location in the community where you can walk to the fantastic amenity area with club house, tennis, playground and pool!Excellent schools and ease of access to 85, Peachtree Industrial or McGinnis Ferry over to Windward. Suwanee Town Center is just a few minutes away! Wonderful deck off den perfect for entertaining or enjoying some solitude. Following CDC Guidlelines all showings must be made with James Tola Keller Williams Realty Metro Atlanta with gloves, hand sanitizer and masks provided.