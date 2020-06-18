All apartments in Suwanee
308 Privet Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Privet Circle

308 Privet Circle · No Longer Available
Location

308 Privet Circle, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
This amazing house has rear entry master on the main plan. It has three full bedrooms upstairs and a large game room that opens to a generous balcony. This home has hardwood floors on the main level, tiled bathroom floors and a gracious front porch. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Privet Circle have any available units?
308 Privet Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Privet Circle have?
Some of 308 Privet Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Privet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
308 Privet Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Privet Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Privet Circle is pet friendly.
Does 308 Privet Circle offer parking?
No, 308 Privet Circle does not offer parking.
Does 308 Privet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Privet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Privet Circle have a pool?
No, 308 Privet Circle does not have a pool.
Does 308 Privet Circle have accessible units?
No, 308 Privet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Privet Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Privet Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
