308 Privet Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This amazing house has rear entry master on the main plan. It has three full bedrooms upstairs and a large game room that opens to a generous balcony. This home has hardwood floors on the main level, tiled bathroom floors and a gracious front porch. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.