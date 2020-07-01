Amenities

233 St. Martin Cr. Available 04/03/20 Beautiful home with private backyard! - This low maintenance brick home sits on .54 acres and features a huge, private backyard. This amazing floor plan has an open kitchen, large eat in area, formal dining room and separate living room with dual sided fireplace into family room allowing for plenty of entertaining space. Master bedroom is spacious and offers a grand master bath with his & hers vanities, separate shower and large jetted tub. Three bedrooms on the opposite side of the home. All on one story located in one of the best neighborhoods in the area. Community features pool, playground, ball field, tennis courts, basketball court, and conveniently located next to Buckhead and Buckhead North for miles of great roads for biking, running and walking. Pet friendly home. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Move in Ready April 3. 2020



(RLNE5121668)