233 St. Martin Cr.
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

233 St. Martin Cr.

233 Saint Martin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

233 Saint Martin Drive, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
233 St. Martin Cr. Available 04/03/20 Beautiful home with private backyard! - This low maintenance brick home sits on .54 acres and features a huge, private backyard. This amazing floor plan has an open kitchen, large eat in area, formal dining room and separate living room with dual sided fireplace into family room allowing for plenty of entertaining space. Master bedroom is spacious and offers a grand master bath with his & hers vanities, separate shower and large jetted tub. Three bedrooms on the opposite side of the home. All on one story located in one of the best neighborhoods in the area. Community features pool, playground, ball field, tennis courts, basketball court, and conveniently located next to Buckhead and Buckhead North for miles of great roads for biking, running and walking. Pet friendly home. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Move in Ready April 3. 2020

(RLNE5121668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 St. Martin Cr. have any available units?
233 St. Martin Cr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 St. Martin Cr. have?
Some of 233 St. Martin Cr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 St. Martin Cr. currently offering any rent specials?
233 St. Martin Cr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 St. Martin Cr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 St. Martin Cr. is pet friendly.
Does 233 St. Martin Cr. offer parking?
No, 233 St. Martin Cr. does not offer parking.
Does 233 St. Martin Cr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 St. Martin Cr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 St. Martin Cr. have a pool?
Yes, 233 St. Martin Cr. has a pool.
Does 233 St. Martin Cr. have accessible units?
No, 233 St. Martin Cr. does not have accessible units.
Does 233 St. Martin Cr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 St. Martin Cr. does not have units with dishwashers.

