167 Gilliflower Park

Well-maintained 5-year old 4 Bedroom/3 Bath ready for your family to call it your HOME. Lawn Maintenance is paid by Landlord via HOA. Guest Suite on Main Level. Open Kitchen for Family Gathering. Minutes to I-85. Walking Distance to Restaurants and Shopping. Excellent North Gwinnett School District. Hardwood on main level. Loft area upstairs. Double Vanity on Shared Bathroom. Solid Credit Record (score of 650 or above) and Verifiable Income/Employment (at least 3 Times of the rent) is required. Definitely NO PETS. No Roommates.