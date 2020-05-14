Well-maintained 5-year old 4 Bedroom/3 Bath ready for your family to call it your HOME. Lawn Maintenance is paid by Landlord via HOA. Guest Suite on Main Level. Open Kitchen for Family Gathering. Minutes to I-85. Walking Distance to Restaurants and Shopping. Excellent North Gwinnett School District. Hardwood on main level. Loft area upstairs. Double Vanity on Shared Bathroom. Solid Credit Record (score of 650 or above) and Verifiable Income/Employment (at least 3 Times of the rent) is required. Definitely NO PETS. No Roommates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 167 Gilliflower Park have any available units?
167 Gilliflower Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 Gilliflower Park have?
Some of 167 Gilliflower Park's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Gilliflower Park currently offering any rent specials?
167 Gilliflower Park is not currently offering any rent specials.