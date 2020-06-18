138 Vinca Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6111744 to view more pictures of this property. Immaculate move-in ready home in highly sought after Suwanee area!! Spacious 5 bed/4 bath home in gated community. Large, open floor plan w/ hardwood floors. Bright, sunny kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appls. Guest suite on main. Oversized master upstairs w/ sitting area, luxurious bath, and his & hers walk-in closets. 3 car garage. Home as is. $45 non-ref app fee per applicant.