Suwanee, GA
138 Vinca Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

138 Vinca Circle

138 Vinca Cir · No Longer Available
Location

138 Vinca Cir, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6111744 to view more pictures of this property. Immaculate move-in ready home in highly sought after Suwanee area!! Spacious 5 bed/4 bath home in gated community. Large, open floor plan w/ hardwood floors. Bright, sunny kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appls. Guest suite on main. Oversized master upstairs w/ sitting area, luxurious bath, and his & hers walk-in closets. 3 car garage. Home as is. $45 non-ref app fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Vinca Circle have any available units?
138 Vinca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 Vinca Circle have?
Some of 138 Vinca Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Vinca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
138 Vinca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Vinca Circle pet-friendly?
No, 138 Vinca Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suwanee.
Does 138 Vinca Circle offer parking?
Yes, 138 Vinca Circle offers parking.
Does 138 Vinca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Vinca Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Vinca Circle have a pool?
No, 138 Vinca Circle does not have a pool.
Does 138 Vinca Circle have accessible units?
No, 138 Vinca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Vinca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Vinca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
