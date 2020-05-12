591 Fulper Court

Amenities
Back on the market...LARGE RENTAL HOME - 5BR/3BA home on a cul-de-sac. Spacious, open main floor with bedroom and full bath. Large master w/ sitting area and 3 additional bedrooms are located up. Secondary upstairs bedroom is very large. Plush carpets on stairs and bedrooms. Newly tiled bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances (includes refrigerator), granite counters and island, and large walk-in pantry. Washer and dryer provided in laundry room. Swim/tennis/clubhouse community. This is an immaculate, must see rental! Vacant and move-in ready.