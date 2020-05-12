All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 591 Fulper Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
591 Fulper Court
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

591 Fulper Court

591 Fulper Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

591 Fulper Court, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Back on the market...LARGE RENTAL HOME - 5BR/3BA home on a cul-de-sac. Spacious, open main floor with bedroom and full bath. Large master w/ sitting area and 3 additional bedrooms are located up. Secondary upstairs bedroom is very large. Plush carpets on stairs and bedrooms. Newly tiled bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances (includes refrigerator), granite counters and island, and large walk-in pantry. Washer and dryer provided in laundry room. Swim/tennis/clubhouse community. This is an immaculate, must see rental! Vacant and move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 Fulper Court have any available units?
591 Fulper Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 591 Fulper Court have?
Some of 591 Fulper Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 Fulper Court currently offering any rent specials?
591 Fulper Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 Fulper Court pet-friendly?
No, 591 Fulper Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 591 Fulper Court offer parking?
Yes, 591 Fulper Court offers parking.
Does 591 Fulper Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 591 Fulper Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 Fulper Court have a pool?
Yes, 591 Fulper Court has a pool.
Does 591 Fulper Court have accessible units?
No, 591 Fulper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 591 Fulper Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 591 Fulper Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 591 Fulper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 591 Fulper Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University