All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 5775 River Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
5775 River Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5775 River Ridge Lane

5775 River Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5775 River Ridge Lane, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
*Applications have been received.* Charming home in the active swim/tennis community of Riverside Walk. Open floor plan with many gathering space options. Hardwood look flooring on main. Stainless Steel appliances. White Kitchen Cabinets. Step from Kitchen onto large patio with view of private backyard. Convenient to Suwanee Town Center, the Chattahoochee River & more! Sugar hill has great plans for developing the downtown area as well!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5775 River Ridge Lane have any available units?
5775 River Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 5775 River Ridge Lane have?
Some of 5775 River Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5775 River Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5775 River Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5775 River Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5775 River Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 5775 River Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 5775 River Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5775 River Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5775 River Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5775 River Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5775 River Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 5775 River Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5775 River Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5775 River Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5775 River Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5775 River Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5775 River Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University