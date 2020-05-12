5775 River Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

*Applications have been received.* Charming home in the active swim/tennis community of Riverside Walk. Open floor plan with many gathering space options. Hardwood look flooring on main. Stainless Steel appliances. White Kitchen Cabinets. Step from Kitchen onto large patio with view of private backyard. Convenient to Suwanee Town Center, the Chattahoochee River & more! Sugar hill has great plans for developing the downtown area as well!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.