Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
571 Wagon Hill Ln
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

571 Wagon Hill Ln

571 Wagon Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

571 Wagon Hill Lane, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Landlords are providing a BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER and Lawn Maintenance/Weed and Feed is included! BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN full of Natural Light, this stunning home shows like a MODEL HOME, conveniently located in a gated community in the popular Sugar Hill/Suwanee area and Lanier HS District! Private Home Office on Main, LVP floors on entire main level, extensive trim package and wainscoting and upgraded stylish light fixtures! Gourmet Chef's Kitchen that is any Cook's DREAM KITCHEN with oversized island, quartz counters, S/S appliances, subway tile backsplash, dark wood bottom cabinetry with striking white top cabinets and views to the Fireside Family Room! Step out to the expanded patio, with gas connection for grill to enjoy the fabulous outdoor living in the large, private, fenced in, level backyard. Generous room size and great floor plan for entertaining! Second floor has generous master suite and three spacious bedrooms, laundry room, and catwalk for a view to the lower level. Hurry on this one - available July 5th so you have plenty of time to get settled for the school year! Pictures do show home furnished but RENTAL IS UNFURNISHED! Landlords are providing a BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Wagon Hill Ln have any available units?
571 Wagon Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 571 Wagon Hill Ln have?
Some of 571 Wagon Hill Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 Wagon Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
571 Wagon Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Wagon Hill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 571 Wagon Hill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 571 Wagon Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 571 Wagon Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 571 Wagon Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 571 Wagon Hill Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Wagon Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 571 Wagon Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 571 Wagon Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 571 Wagon Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Wagon Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 Wagon Hill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Wagon Hill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 Wagon Hill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
