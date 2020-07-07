571 Wagon Hill Ln

Amenities

Landlords are providing a BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER and Lawn Maintenance/Weed and Feed is included! BEAUTIFUL OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN full of Natural Light, this stunning home shows like a MODEL HOME, conveniently located in a gated community in the popular Sugar Hill/Suwanee area and Lanier HS District! Private Home Office on Main, LVP floors on entire main level, extensive trim package and wainscoting and upgraded stylish light fixtures! Gourmet Chef's Kitchen that is any Cook's DREAM KITCHEN with oversized island, quartz counters, S/S appliances, subway tile backsplash, dark wood bottom cabinetry with striking white top cabinets and views to the Fireside Family Room! Step out to the expanded patio, with gas connection for grill to enjoy the fabulous outdoor living in the large, private, fenced in, level backyard. Generous room size and great floor plan for entertaining! Second floor has generous master suite and three spacious bedrooms, laundry room, and catwalk for a view to the lower level. Hurry on this one - available July 5th so you have plenty of time to get settled for the school year! Pictures do show home furnished but RENTAL IS UNFURNISHED! Landlords are providing a BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER AND DRYER!