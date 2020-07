Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Luxury open ranch plan featuring front porch, 3 sides brick and full unfinished daylight basement plumbed for bath. 10+foot ceilings and kitchen features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and maple cabinets. Fresh paint and less than a year 3 seasonal sunroom & extended deck. Also, 3 years old roof & HVAC. This home sits on cue-de-sac lot w/ wide side yard, fenced backyard and neighborhood walking trail. Refrigerator in the basement. Free working TV & bracelet to use.