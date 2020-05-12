5050 Top Cat Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Just Renovated and Affordable Brick townhome in Awesome Downtown Sugar Hill location! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bus lines. Pet Friendly, Perfect Roommate plan with 2 Bedrooms upstairs Downstairs living room / dining room combination, fully equipped kitchen, full size washer dryer connections. Great Schools: in sought after Lanier district (Sugar Hill Elem, Lanier Middle, Lanier HS) Many upgrades include new easy to clean LVT in bedrooms and living room, New countertops. Free Lawn Maintenance, Free Trash Pickup.



SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment at www.nobanksatlanta.com



LPM Rental Application http://www.rhris.com/applynow.cfm?siteID=31393A



Rental Approval Criteria http://nobanksatlanta.com/how-to-get-approved/



Photos and 3D Tour https://photos.app.goo.gl/Ra2oL7ezdAXqUyNs7



Please, Please, Read this description, review the above links, and only call if you need to ask something that is not covered above! 770-580-1580 We return calls when questions are asked that are not covered in our listing.



