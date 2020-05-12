All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 5050 Top Cat Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
5050 Top Cat Court
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

5050 Top Cat Court

5050 Top Cat Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5050 Top Cat Court, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just Renovated and Affordable Brick townhome in Awesome Downtown Sugar Hill location! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bus lines. Pet Friendly, Perfect Roommate plan with 2 Bedrooms upstairs Downstairs living room / dining room combination, fully equipped kitchen, full size washer dryer connections. Great Schools: in sought after Lanier district (Sugar Hill Elem, Lanier Middle, Lanier HS) Many upgrades include new easy to clean LVT in bedrooms and living room, New countertops. Free Lawn Maintenance, Free Trash Pickup.

SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment at www.nobanksatlanta.com

LPM Rental Application http://www.rhris.com/applynow.cfm?siteID=31393A

Rental Approval Criteria http://nobanksatlanta.com/how-to-get-approved/

Photos and 3D Tour https://photos.app.goo.gl/Ra2oL7ezdAXqUyNs7

Please, Please, Read this description, review the above links, and only call if you need to ask something that is not covered above! 770-580-1580 We return calls when questions are asked that are not covered in our listing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Top Cat Court have any available units?
5050 Top Cat Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 5050 Top Cat Court currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Top Cat Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Top Cat Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 Top Cat Court is pet friendly.
Does 5050 Top Cat Court offer parking?
No, 5050 Top Cat Court does not offer parking.
Does 5050 Top Cat Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Top Cat Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Top Cat Court have a pool?
No, 5050 Top Cat Court does not have a pool.
Does 5050 Top Cat Court have accessible units?
No, 5050 Top Cat Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Top Cat Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 Top Cat Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5050 Top Cat Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5050 Top Cat Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University