Sugar Hill, GA
4753 Highland Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

4753 Highland Avenue

4753 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4753 Highland Avenue, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6517666 to view more pictures of this property. Move-in Ready Traditional Townhome! Very well maintained and only 2 years old. Highlights include an upgraded kitchen w/ ss appliances and a large island. Open floorplan lends itself to be a wonderful home for entertaining. Upgraded features on the main floor include iron spindles on the staircase and coffered ceilings. Awaiting you upstairs is a loft space that is an anchor for the master and 2 additional bedrooms. Huge master suite with lofted ceilings and spacious bath inc. garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Come and view this gorgeous home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4753 Highland Avenue have any available units?
4753 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 4753 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4753 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4753 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 4753 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4753 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4753 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4753 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4753 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4753 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4753 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4753 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4753 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4753 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
