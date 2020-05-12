4753 Highland Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6517666 to view more pictures of this property. Move-in Ready Traditional Townhome! Very well maintained and only 2 years old. Highlights include an upgraded kitchen w/ ss appliances and a large island. Open floorplan lends itself to be a wonderful home for entertaining. Upgraded features on the main floor include iron spindles on the staircase and coffered ceilings. Awaiting you upstairs is a loft space that is an anchor for the master and 2 additional bedrooms. Huge master suite with lofted ceilings and spacious bath inc. garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Come and view this gorgeous home today!