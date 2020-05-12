All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 4659 Mcever View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
4659 Mcever View Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

4659 Mcever View Drive

4659 Mcever View Dr · (404) 402-7838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property. Open and bright spacious 2 story entry foyer; wood cabinets, black appliances, sunny breakfast area; separate dining room; Fireside family room; huge master with walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities; 3 additional beds with guest room; private deck; Daylight basement with sheetrocked walls great for storage;Great location - mins to I-85 I-985 for Ga 400; close to Mall of Georgia and Lake Lanier; Pets considered on individual basis and breed- deposit depends on breed and size

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4659 Mcever View Drive have any available units?
4659 Mcever View Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4659 Mcever View Drive have?
Some of 4659 Mcever View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4659 Mcever View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4659 Mcever View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4659 Mcever View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4659 Mcever View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4659 Mcever View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4659 Mcever View Drive does offer parking.
Does 4659 Mcever View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4659 Mcever View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4659 Mcever View Drive have a pool?
No, 4659 Mcever View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4659 Mcever View Drive have accessible units?
No, 4659 Mcever View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4659 Mcever View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4659 Mcever View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4659 Mcever View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4659 Mcever View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4659 Mcever View Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity