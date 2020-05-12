4659 Mcever View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property. Open and bright spacious 2 story entry foyer; wood cabinets, black appliances, sunny breakfast area; separate dining room; Fireside family room; huge master with walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities; 3 additional beds with guest room; private deck; Daylight basement with sheetrocked walls great for storage;Great location - mins to I-85 I-985 for Ga 400; close to Mall of Georgia and Lake Lanier; Pets considered on individual basis and breed- deposit depends on breed and size