All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 4636 Pine Acre Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
4636 Pine Acre Circle
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

4636 Pine Acre Circle

4636 Pine Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4636 Pine Tree Circle, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful Sugar Hill Home - Ample room in this 3 bedroom home - Will not last long. Well maintained home and great location. 3 bedroom upstairs while living space downstairs. Close to community playground and picnic area. Sorry No Pets. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Sugar Hill Elementary, Lanier Middle, Lanier High.

Directions: From Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road to Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Turn right onto Pinecrest Dr, Left onto Pine Acre Dr, and left onto Pine Acre Circle.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5347087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 Pine Acre Circle have any available units?
4636 Pine Acre Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 4636 Pine Acre Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Pine Acre Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Pine Acre Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4636 Pine Acre Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 4636 Pine Acre Circle offer parking?
No, 4636 Pine Acre Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4636 Pine Acre Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Pine Acre Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Pine Acre Circle have a pool?
No, 4636 Pine Acre Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4636 Pine Acre Circle have accessible units?
No, 4636 Pine Acre Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Pine Acre Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 Pine Acre Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4636 Pine Acre Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4636 Pine Acre Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University