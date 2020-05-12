4636 Pine Acre Circle

Amenities
Beautiful Sugar Hill Home - Ample room in this 3 bedroom home - Will not last long. Well maintained home and great location. 3 bedroom upstairs while living space downstairs. Close to community playground and picnic area. Sorry No Pets. WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Sugar Hill Elementary, Lanier Middle, Lanier High.
Directions: From Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road to Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Turn right onto Pinecrest Dr, Left onto Pine Acre Dr, and left onto Pine Acre Circle.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5347087)