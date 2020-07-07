All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 4487 Kerrington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
4487 Kerrington Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

4487 Kerrington Avenue

4487 Kerrington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4487 Kerrington Ave, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
new construction
Location, Location, Location! This cozy, new construction townhome has everything you are looking for and more! Located in the desirable North Gwinnett School district, your new home is close to shopping, dining and only 15 minutes away from The Mall of GA! Enjoy entertaining family and friends from the spacious, open kitchen which overlooks the family room and separate dining area! The lower level of the home has a bedroom and full bathroom which can be used as an office, teen suite or workout space! The choice is yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4487 Kerrington Avenue have any available units?
4487 Kerrington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 4487 Kerrington Avenue have?
Some of 4487 Kerrington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4487 Kerrington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4487 Kerrington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4487 Kerrington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4487 Kerrington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 4487 Kerrington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4487 Kerrington Avenue offers parking.
Does 4487 Kerrington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4487 Kerrington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4487 Kerrington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4487 Kerrington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4487 Kerrington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4487 Kerrington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4487 Kerrington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4487 Kerrington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4487 Kerrington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4487 Kerrington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill 3 BedroomsSugar Hill Apartments with Garages
Sugar Hill Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University