All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:53 PM

297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast

297 Ashton Lake Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

297 Ashton Lake Ct, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

This beautifully updated brick home has a ton of living space! Four bedrooms including a gorgeous master suite, formal living and dining rooms, open eat-in kitchen with appliances and granite countertops overlooking vaulted family room, and patio overlooking the big fenced in private backyard. Upper level boats huge bonus room. You will not want to miss this gorgeous home is Sugar Hill.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1994

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 2140
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast have any available units?
297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
Is 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University