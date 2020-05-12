297 Ashton Lake Court Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



This beautifully updated brick home has a ton of living space! Four bedrooms including a gorgeous master suite, formal living and dining rooms, open eat-in kitchen with appliances and granite countertops overlooking vaulted family room, and patio overlooking the big fenced in private backyard. Upper level boats huge bonus room. You will not want to miss this gorgeous home is Sugar Hill.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1994



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 2140

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.