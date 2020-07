Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Georgeous, well maintained Townhome in Lanier School District. Friendly and quiet neighborhood close to Lake Lanier and Mall of Georgia. Easy access to highways. Hardwood floors on main level. Separate dining and huge family room with fireplace. Monthly rent includes Water/Sewer, limited exterior maintenance and any HOA fees. Pets negotiable/small pets okay. Hurry, won't last. Tenant pays for gas, electric, cable, internet, phone.