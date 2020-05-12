Don't miss out on this amazing Townhome in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floorplan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitched features large island and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite leads to private master bath with separate shower and tub. 2 car attached garage - private parking. HOA fee included in monthly rent! Plenty of storage available in basement! Available Now!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1327 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
1327 Hillcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1327 Hillcrest Dr have?
Some of 1327 Hillcrest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Hillcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.