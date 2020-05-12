1327 Hillcrest Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this amazing Townhome in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floorplan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitched features large island and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite leads to private master bath with separate shower and tub. 2 car attached garage - private parking. HOA fee included in monthly rent! Plenty of storage available in basement! Available Now!!