All apartments in Sugar Hill
Find more places like 1327 Hillcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Hill, GA
/
1327 Hillcrest Dr
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:45 PM

1327 Hillcrest Dr

1327 Hillcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1327 Hillcrest Dr, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this amazing Townhome in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floorplan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitched features large island and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite leads to private master bath with separate shower and tub. 2 car attached garage - private parking. HOA fee included in monthly rent! Plenty of storage available in basement! Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
1327 Hillcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Hill, GA.
What amenities does 1327 Hillcrest Dr have?
Some of 1327 Hillcrest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Hillcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Hillcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Hillcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Hill.
Does 1327 Hillcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Hillcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 1327 Hillcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Hillcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Hillcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 1327 Hillcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Hillcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1327 Hillcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Hillcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Hillcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Hillcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 Hillcrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Sugar Hill 1 BedroomsSugar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Hill Apartments with GarageSugar Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Sugar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University