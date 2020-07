Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace range

Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW HOME on cul-de-sac! You will love the open floor plan and tons of natural light of this MASTER ON MAIN Charmer! Stunning kitchen with granite, SS appliances, large island, view of dining room and family room. Master retreat features beautiful bathroom and HUGE walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are massive and have lots of closet space. Enjoy the fresh air from your patio AND front porch - BRING THE ROCKING CHAIRS!