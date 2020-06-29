All apartments in Stone Mountain
Find more places like 970 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
970 Main Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:34 AM

970 Main Street

970 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Mountain
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

970 Main Street, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Live in the heart of emerging Stone Mountain Village! This bright & airy corner unit sits above a beautiful retail space (also available for rent) & features an open floorplan w/ wrap-around windows, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, & hardwood floors. You'll be steps away from world-renowned Stone Mountain Park, nationally acclaimed Gilly Brewing Bar coffee shop, neighborhood favorite Stoned Pizza Kitchen, soon-to-open Outrun Brewing Co., Health Nut (a natural herb & supplement one-stop-shop) & much more! Very rare & unique opportunity; this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Main Street have any available units?
970 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 970 Main Street have?
Some of 970 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
970 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 970 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 970 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 970 Main Street offers parking.
Does 970 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Main Street have a pool?
No, 970 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 970 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 970 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 970 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 970 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Similar Pages

Stone Mountain 1 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain Apartments with ParkingStone Mountain Luxury Places
Stone Mountain Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA
Hapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University