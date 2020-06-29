970 Main Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Live in the heart of emerging Stone Mountain Village! This bright & airy corner unit sits above a beautiful retail space (also available for rent) & features an open floorplan w/ wrap-around windows, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, & hardwood floors. You'll be steps away from world-renowned Stone Mountain Park, nationally acclaimed Gilly Brewing Bar coffee shop, neighborhood favorite Stoned Pizza Kitchen, soon-to-open Outrun Brewing Co., Health Nut (a natural herb & supplement one-stop-shop) & much more! Very rare & unique opportunity; this will go fast!