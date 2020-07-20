All apartments in Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain, GA
912 Third Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

912 Third Street

912 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

912 3rd Street, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally Renovated and MOVE-IN READY!! Located in the Historic Downtown Stone Mountain Area - ***BRAND NEW LISTING** **MOVE-IN READY** **CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE***
Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME home!! Very nice and spacious plan. This 3br/2.5ba home is Very cute and clean and in move-in condition with lovely hardwood floors throughout. This home has a separate family room with big windows for natural sunlight, it also features a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinetry with a breakfast bar. All of the bedrooms are a nice size. The home has a one car, garage, and a storage shed in the backyard. The backyard is a fenced. You will be minutes away from Historic Downtown Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain Park, the schools, shopping, major highways, and the Marta bus line. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE3896556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Third Street have any available units?
912 Third Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 912 Third Street have?
Some of 912 Third Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 Third Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Third Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Third Street is pet friendly.
Does 912 Third Street offer parking?
Yes, 912 Third Street offers parking.
Does 912 Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Third Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Third Street have a pool?
No, 912 Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 Third Street have accessible units?
No, 912 Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Third Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Third Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Third Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Third Street does not have units with air conditioning.
