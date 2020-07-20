912 Third Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally Renovated and MOVE-IN READY!! Located in the Historic Downtown Stone Mountain Area - ***BRAND NEW LISTING** **MOVE-IN READY** **CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE***

Don't hesitate to take advantage of this AWESOME home!! Very nice and spacious plan. This 3br/2.5ba home is Very cute and clean and in move-in condition with lovely hardwood floors throughout. This home has a separate family room with big windows for natural sunlight, it also features a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinetry with a breakfast bar. All of the bedrooms are a nice size. The home has a one car, garage, and a storage shed in the backyard. The backyard is a fenced. You will be minutes away from Historic Downtown Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain Park, the schools, shopping, major highways, and the Marta bus line. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****



(RLNE3896556)