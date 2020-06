Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets some paid utils

Awesome Location, 2BR, Minutes from Stone Mountain Park!



Welcome to your new home!



-Townhome with 2 spacious bedrooms



-Walk in closet



-1 full bathroom



-Half bathroom downstairs



-Large Living Room / Dining Room combo



-Eat-In Kitchen



-Has been painted inside and out



-Ready for your immediate move-in



-Sizeable back deck overlooking the back yard



-Individual duplex - not part of an apartment complex



-Water included



-Utilities (electricity, gas) NOT included.



-Renters insurance is required.