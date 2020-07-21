5438 Zachary Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Move-In Ready 3 Br, 2 1/2 Ba Home w/ Covered Front Porch, Ready for new residents. This home is larger than it looks. Separate Living and Dining Rooms with Large Eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Enjoy the Cozy Media/ Bonus Room off Kitchen. Upstairs is a Large Master with Private Bath, 2 more Bedrooms, one extremely large., and Hall Bath. Fenced in Backyard with Great Deck off the back off back of home perfect for entertaining. One Car Garage and Parking Pad fpr extra parking.



Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: DeKalb;

Neighborhood:

Subdivision: RIDGE FOREST;

Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1428;

Baths: 2 Year Built: 1983;

Â½ Baths: 1;

SCHOOLS;

Stone Mountain High School;

Stone Mountain Middle School;

Stone Mountain Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,230.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.