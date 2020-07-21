All apartments in Stone Mountain
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
5438 Zachary Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 9:08 PM

5438 Zachary Drive

5438 Zachary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5438 Zachary Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Move-In Ready 3 Br, 2 1/2 Ba Home w/ Covered Front Porch, Ready for new residents. This home is larger than it looks. Separate Living and Dining Rooms with Large Eat-in Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and appliances. Enjoy the Cozy Media/ Bonus Room off Kitchen. Upstairs is a Large Master with Private Bath, 2 more Bedrooms, one extremely large., and Hall Bath. Fenced in Backyard with Great Deck off the back off back of home perfect for entertaining. One Car Garage and Parking Pad fpr extra parking.

Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: DeKalb;
Neighborhood:
Subdivision: RIDGE FOREST;
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1428;
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1983;
Â½ Baths: 1;
SCHOOLS;
Stone Mountain High School;
Stone Mountain Middle School;
Stone Mountain Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1983

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,230.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 Zachary Drive have any available units?
5438 Zachary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 5438 Zachary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Zachary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Zachary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5438 Zachary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5438 Zachary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5438 Zachary Drive offers parking.
Does 5438 Zachary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 Zachary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Zachary Drive have a pool?
No, 5438 Zachary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5438 Zachary Drive have accessible units?
No, 5438 Zachary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Zachary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5438 Zachary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5438 Zachary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5438 Zachary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
