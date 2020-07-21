All apartments in Stone Mountain
5301 Stonebush Terrace

5301 Stonebush Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Stonebush Terrace, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this spacious two story unit today. Gas stove and fridge included! This home also has a cozy fireplace to kick back and relax in front of! Enjoy the spacious kitchen and cozy rooms. Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity! Apply as soon as possible!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1194782?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $949, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $949, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Stonebush Terrace have any available units?
5301 Stonebush Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5301 Stonebush Terrace have?
Some of 5301 Stonebush Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Stonebush Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Stonebush Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Stonebush Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Stonebush Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5301 Stonebush Terrace offer parking?
No, 5301 Stonebush Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Stonebush Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Stonebush Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Stonebush Terrace have a pool?
No, 5301 Stonebush Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Stonebush Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5301 Stonebush Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Stonebush Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Stonebush Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 Stonebush Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 Stonebush Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
