5268 Ridge Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Lovely brick duplex,with neutral paint and move-in ready! This unit is a perfect roommate floorplan offering two bedrooms and two updated full baths upstairs. A beautiful sunny kitchen with new appliances and breakfast area, family room with sliding glass doors to the patio, dining area and fenced backyard, and master bedroom with walk-in closet. Located in close proximity to Stone Mountain Park and Easy access to I-85 & 285. A Must See!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Schools:

Elementary: Rockbridge - Dekalb;

Middle: Stone Mountain;

High: Stone Mountain;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 860

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.