Stone Mountain, GA
5268 Ridge Forest Drive
5268 Ridge Forest Drive

5268 Ridge Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5268 Ridge Forest Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Lovely brick duplex,with neutral paint and move-in ready! This unit is a perfect roommate floorplan offering two bedrooms and two updated full baths upstairs. A beautiful sunny kitchen with new appliances and breakfast area, family room with sliding glass doors to the patio, dining area and fenced backyard, and master bedroom with walk-in closet. Located in close proximity to Stone Mountain Park and Easy access to I-85 & 285. A Must See!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Schools:
Elementary: Rockbridge - Dekalb;
Middle: Stone Mountain;
High: Stone Mountain;

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 860
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5268 Ridge Forest Drive have any available units?
5268 Ridge Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
Is 5268 Ridge Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5268 Ridge Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5268 Ridge Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5268 Ridge Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5268 Ridge Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 5268 Ridge Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5268 Ridge Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5268 Ridge Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5268 Ridge Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5268 Ridge Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5268 Ridge Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5268 Ridge Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5268 Ridge Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5268 Ridge Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5268 Ridge Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5268 Ridge Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

