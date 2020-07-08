5268 Ridge Forest Drive

Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***
Lovely brick duplex,with neutral paint and move-in ready! This unit is a perfect roommate floorplan offering two bedrooms and two updated full baths upstairs. A beautiful sunny kitchen with new appliances and breakfast area, family room with sliding glass doors to the patio, dining area and fenced backyard, and master bedroom with walk-in closet. Located in close proximity to Stone Mountain Park and Easy access to I-85 & 285. A Must See!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Schools:
Elementary: Rockbridge - Dekalb;
Middle: Stone Mountain;
High: Stone Mountain;
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 860
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.