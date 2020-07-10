5218 Tina Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA home features an updated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, an open concept living and dining room combination with hardwood flooring. Enjoy the outdoor deck and lower level bonus room for additional recreation or use as you need it! Hurry to make this move-in ready home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.