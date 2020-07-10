All apartments in Stone Mountain
Find more places like 5218 Tina Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
5218 Tina Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

5218 Tina Court

5218 Tina Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Mountain
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5218 Tina Court, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Charming 3BR 2BA home features an updated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, an open concept living and dining room combination with hardwood flooring. Enjoy the outdoor deck and lower level bonus room for additional recreation or use as you need it! Hurry to make this move-in ready home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 Tina Court have any available units?
5218 Tina Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5218 Tina Court have?
Some of 5218 Tina Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 Tina Court currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Tina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Tina Court pet-friendly?
No, 5218 Tina Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5218 Tina Court offer parking?
No, 5218 Tina Court does not offer parking.
Does 5218 Tina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5218 Tina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Tina Court have a pool?
No, 5218 Tina Court does not have a pool.
Does 5218 Tina Court have accessible units?
No, 5218 Tina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Tina Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5218 Tina Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5218 Tina Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5218 Tina Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Similar Pages

Stone Mountain 1 BedroomsStone Mountain 2 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain Apartments with ParkingStone Mountain Dog Friendly Apartments
Stone Mountain Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA
Hapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University