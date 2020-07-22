644 Rayella Drive

Amenities

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!!!



This spacious home has lots of nice features.... NEW paint, carpet and easy-to-maintain IVT flooring throughout. Separate living and dining room, eat-in kitchen with an amazing amount of counter and cabinet space. The master bedroom is a great size. Master bath features a garden tub and separate shower.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com

Our homes are rented in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.



