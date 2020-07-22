All apartments in Stockbridge
644 Rayella Drive

Location

644 Rayella Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Brentwood Park Whitker

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!!!

This spacious home has lots of nice features.... NEW paint, carpet and easy-to-maintain IVT flooring throughout. Separate living and dining room, eat-in kitchen with an amazing amount of counter and cabinet space. The master bedroom is a great size. Master bath features a garden tub and separate shower.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Rayella Drive have any available units?
644 Rayella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 644 Rayella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
644 Rayella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Rayella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Rayella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 644 Rayella Drive offer parking?
No, 644 Rayella Drive does not offer parking.
Does 644 Rayella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Rayella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Rayella Drive have a pool?
No, 644 Rayella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 644 Rayella Drive have accessible units?
No, 644 Rayella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Rayella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Rayella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Rayella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Rayella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
