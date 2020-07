Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with waterfront views! Stainless steel and black appliances. Large back deck perfect for entertaining and over looking the water. 5 minutes to downtown Stockbridge, banks, walmart & kroger, 10 minutes to retail shopping, lowes and only 20 minutes to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport! This rental property is perfect for you and your family!